AEDC Announces Disconnection Of Electricity Service To All Debtors

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) is notifying all customers with outstanding bills to settle their accounts immediately to avoid service disruption.

To this end, customers who are yet to settle their outstanding bills within the next 72 hours, by Monday, June 3, 2024, will face disconnection of their electricity supply.

AEDC emphasizes the importance of adhering to payment deadlines to ensure efficient and reliable service.





The timely payment of electricity bills remains crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, which is essential for delivering uninterrupted service to the community.

Deadline for Payment: All outstanding bills must be paid within 72 hours of this notice, by Monday, June 3, 2024.





For further information, please contact – adefisayo.akinsanya@abujaelectricity.com

Adefisayo Akinsanya

Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC)

Victor Ojelabi

Ag. MD/CEO

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC)



