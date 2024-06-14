Actress Yvonne Jegede Was Not Pressured To Make Statement On Yul Edochie's Wife..Nedu

Media personality Nedu has fired back at Yvonne Jegede’s recent outburst.

In a statement released by his management team, Tokindrumz, Nedu’s camp clarified that Yvonne Jegede was not coerced into making any statement on the Honest Bunch podcast and is fully responsible for her own words.

The statement also revealed that Jegede’s appearance on the show was a paid gig, part of her publicity drive for her upcoming movie.

Nedu’s team warned Jegede to cease her defamatory attacks and vitriolic rhetoric, emphasising that she should own up to her statements instead of apologising and playing the victim.

The statement reads: “It has come to our attention that a recent guest on The Honest Bunch podcast, Yvonne Jegede, has resorted to publishing insulting and defamatory material on social media, following what appears to be a public outcry against personal thoughts and positions shared by said guest on the show.

“We would like to make it clear that Yvonne Jegede was not pressured to make any statements on the podcast, and that neither Nedu nor the producers of The Honest Bunch, nor Glitch Africa Studio, takes any responsibility for personal thoughts and positions shared by Yvonne Jegede. Whatever fallout resulting from her appearance on the show is entirely her dilemma.

“We would also like to state clearly that Yvonne Jegede appeared on The Honest Bunch as part of her publicity drive for her upcoming movie. While this was a paid appearance, it does not in any way afford Yvonne Jegede the right to defame or slander Nedu or the producers of The Honest Bunch.

“We strongly advise Yvonne Jegede in good faith to desist from further aggravation, personal attacks, name-calling, and vituperation."