93 Years Old Billionaire Rupert Murdoch Marries Russian Mistress Elena Zhukova

Rupert Murdoch married Elena Zhukova, a Russian 67-year-old retired molecular biologist, at a private wedding at his vineyard and estate in California.

Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova started dating during summer 2023, and got engaged in March 2024.

Here are some facts about Rupert Murdoch's marriage to Elena Zhukova:

- Before now, Murdoch has been married four times, and divorced four times. This is his fifth marriage and Zhukova's second.

- Murdoch was previously married to model Jerry Hall from 2016 to 2022.

- Murdoch was also married to entrepreneur Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013.

- Murdoch was married to Scottish journalist Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999.

- Murdoch was also married to Australian flight attendant Patricia Booker from 1956 to 1967.

Murdoch and Zhukova met at a gathering hosted by Murdoch's third wife, Wendi Deng. The couple started dating during the summer of 2023 and got engaged in March 2024.

Rupert Murdoch is the chairman emeritus of News Corporation, a media conglomerate that owns a diverse portfolio of news outlets, including:

- The Sun (UK)

- Fox News (US)

- Wall Street Journal (US)

He has had a profound influence on the media landscape and has been a significant figure in the industry for many years. His family, including his six children, have also been involved in the business, with some holding key positions within the company.