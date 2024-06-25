25 Ajayi Crowther University Students Arraigned For Beating fellow Colleague To Death ( Full List )

Twenty-five students of the Ajayi Crowther University in Oyo State were on Wednesday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Court in connection with the murder of Alex Timileyin, a student who was beaten to death by his colleagues for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

The students, aged between 18 and 34, have been remanded in prison until July 8 pending trial.

An activist from Itsekiri in the Warri Kingdom, Delta State identified as ‘Lord Of Warri’ disclosed the development on X.com.

PUNCH Online reports that Timileyin was beaten to death inside a hostel known as Shepherd Inn on the school premises by a group of other students for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

He was said to have been beaten from 6pm on Friday to about 10am on Saturday.

The activist, who is a relative of the deceased, had earlier petitioned the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, urging the governor to ensure that those behind the murder were brought to justice.

In an update on X on Wednesday, ‘Lord Of Warri’ wrote, “Today June 5, 25 students were arraigned in court in connection with the tragic murder of Prince Alex Timileyin, a son of the Warri Kingdom and a student at Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.

“The court has remanded them in prison until July 8, pending trial.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Oyo State Government and the Oyo State Police Command in pursuing justice and ensuring that the perpetrators are held accountable.

“We await the trial and expect that justice will be served in its entirety.”

The suspects are:



1. Kumolu Opeyemi Daniel (21)





2. Oluwole Olanshile Thompson (25)





3. Lawal Victor Tomilola (23)





4. Omolakin Oluwatomiwa Anthony (24)





5. Folorunsho Oluwakunmi (21)





6. Bolarinwa Oloruntoyinbo Victor (20)





7. Oladoye Femi Ola (34)





8. Kehinde Olasusuyi Martins (32)





9. Okorie Samuel (20)





10. Mustapha Khalid (23)





11. Mustapha Usman Segun (19)





12. Adeniran Yusuf (20)





13. Oloyede Femi (18)





14. Areye Joseph Aduragbemi (19)





15. Oyelakin Iyanuoluwatomiwa (18)





16. Olalekan Obaloluwa (20)





17. Adejumobi Emmanuel (18)





18. Daudu John Oluwaseun (18)





19. Gana Solomon (21)





20. Moses Abiola (20)





21. Tijani Hammad (21)





22. Omon-Fumen Jenkins (21)





23. Okay-Aroh Gerald (20)





24. Kolawole David (22)





25. Afesojaye Emmanuel (18)