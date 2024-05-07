World Renowned Magazine "Reader's Digest" Shuts Down After 86 Years

World's renowned magazine, the Reader's Digest is shutting down for good after 86 years.

The magazine's editor-in-chief, Eva Mackevic, shared the sombre news on LinkedIn on 29 April.

"After 86 wonderful years, I am very sad to share that Reader’s Digest UK has come to an end," Mackevic wrote.

Mackevic revealed that the magazine, founded in 1922 by DeWitt Wallace and Lila Wallace in the US, has been struggling financially.

"Unfortunately, the company just couldn’t withstand the financial pressures of today's unforgiving magazine publishing landscape and has ceased to trade," she explained.

Reader's Digest rose to prominence with its enduring articles and international editions with many Malaysians reading it to improve their English language.

Throughout its illustrious history, Reader's Digest earned recognition for its impactful campaigns, including one in 1924 that raised awareness about the health risks of tobacco use.

The publication's commitment to quality and innovation was evident in its groundbreaking Great World Atlas, which integrated pictures and text — a first in the publishing world — in 1961.

The magazine's relationship with the British monarchy was noteworthy, receiving recognition from Queen Elizabeth II, including a commissioned portrait for her 60th birthday. In recent years, Reader's Digest continued to feature prominent figures and conduct exclusive interviews, aiming to stay relevant in a changing media landscape.

However, despite its historical significance and past achievements, Reader's Digest struggled to adapt to the digital age, facing stiff competition and declining revenues.

The UK edition of the magazine, unfortunately, could not withstand the harsh realities of the modern market.﻿

As the publishing industry evolves, the legacy of Reader's Digest UK will stand as a testament to its enduring impact on readers worldwide.





FAREWELL TO READER'S DIGEST UK: REFLECTING ON 86 YEARS OF IMPACT AND LEGACY By Sani Usman Kukasheka mni

As an ardent reader of Reader's Digest, I was deeply saddened to hear about its closure after 86 years of publication. It's even more disheartening that such an important announcement was made on the International Day for Press Freedom, a day the world celebrates the essential role of journalism and the freedom of the press. There's no denying the impact the magazine has had. Reader's Digest was more than just a magazine; it was a wellspring of knowledge and entertainment.

It has been an invaluable resource, offering a wealth of impactful, educational, and entertaining content that has enriched my mind and spirit. From insightful articles on health and wellness to heartwarming stories of human resilience, the magazine has been a constant source of inspiration and enlightenment for me and countless others. Those condensed articles sparked my curiosity on countless subjects, and the humour kept me coming back for more as I hardly missed the monthly edition. It undoubtedly played a huge role in shaping me as a reader. With its winding up, millions of people like us will lose access to such an invaluable resource.

Undoubtedly, I will miss flipping through its pages and getting lost in the world of those fascinating facts, humorous anecdotes, and uplifting narratives. The magazine has been more than just a publication; it has been a trusted companion, offering solace and wisdom in times of need to many subscribers and readers.

However, I understand and respect the difficult decision of the publishers to close Reader's Digest UK. Despite efforts to adapt to the digital age, it's evident that the landscape of readership has shifted, with dwindling numbers reflecting a broader trend of declining interest in traditional print media across the globe. The rise of technology and the allure of instant gratification have reshaped our reading habits, posing challenges to the sustainability of beloved publications like Reader's Digest.

It's worrisome to witness the decline of reading culture worldwide as advancements in technology offer seemingly better and easier alternatives. The decline from about 3 million readers to just 200,000, even with the online push, speaks volumes about the state of reading culture today. Yet, amidst this changing landscape, I must commend Reader's Digest publishers for their decision to digitise the back catalogue of the magazine, ensuring that the memories and legacy of the magazine live on for future generations to enjoy because Reader’s Digest magazine is timeless, there is always something refreshing in each edition. I applaud their efforts to preserve the legacy.

As we bid farewell to Reader's Digest UK, I am grateful to the publishers for the countless moments of joy, laughter, and enlightenment it has brought into my life. Though the pages may no longer turn, the impact of Reader's Digest will continue to resonate in our hearts, reminding us of the power of storytelling and the enduring value of knowledge and connection.

Thank you, Reader's Digest, for 86 years of knowledge, laughter, and the joy of reading. You'll be sorely missed by many of us.

Brig Gen Sani Usman Kukasheka mni rtd