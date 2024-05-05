Why I Refused To Return Govt Vehicles .. ex-Edo Deputy Governor Shaibu

Former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has opened up about his impeachment, the state’s politics, godfatherism and the contentious issue of the campaign vehicles in his position.

In an interview, Shaibu, who had previously accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of orchestrating his impeachment, revealed that he has forgiven the governor and is ready to reconcile with him.

Addressing the issue of campaign vehicles in his possession, Shaibu clarified that the vehicles in his possession were not new but refurbished ones that belonged to previous deputy governors. He emphasized his commitment to transparency and accountability during his tenure.

He said, “The vehicles they are referring to are the two Prado SUVs used by Lucky Imasuen as the deputy governor. The other Hilux was the one (Dr Pius) Odubu’s wife used, and the Land Cruiser was the one Odubu used.

“I took all those vehicles to the mechanic who changed their engine and refurbished them. Those are the vehicles that they are telling me to return.

“So, you can see how heartless men can be. I got only one new vehicle in almost eight years that I served as the deputy governor of the state.”

He emphasized his commitment to activism and the need for political leaders to prioritize the welfare of the people.

On the issue of his impeachment, Shaibu criticized the process, stating that the oath of office had been breached by Governor Obaseki multiple times. He also highlighted the need for constitutional amendments to protect deputy governors from arbitrary impeachment.

Punch