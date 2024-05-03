Why I Drowned My one-year-old Son..Delta Woman Confesses

A 24-year-old woman, Sophia Nkwor, has reportedly dumped and drowned her one-year-old son in a well at Araya community, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.

She was paraded alongside suspects of other crimes by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abaniwonda Olufemi, at the state command’s headquarters, Asaba, yesterday.

Olufemi said: “On April 28, 2024, a case of infanticide was reported at Oleh division, that a suspect named Sophia Nkwor, 24 years, from Isoko South Local Government Area, dumped her child of one year and one month old in a well along the road in Araya community.

“Children who went to play around the tree discovered the abandoned child floating on the well.”

He said the mother of the child was immediately arrested “and she affirmed that she dumped the child on April 26, 2024, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, Sophia disclosed that she decided to kill the child because of her inability to cater for him.

Identifying the son as Destiny, she said the father of the child rejected him, adding that she was living with her grandmother in the community.

“l have no helper. It was only me that was taking care of the child. l was the only one that was doing everything and l was tired of doing that,” she said, adding that she was in a bad mood when she committed the infanticide.