Viral Video : Ekiti University Dismisses Two Students For Bullying Fellow Student

The authorities of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti, have expelled two female students for bullying a colleague.

The development followed the outcry that trailed the video of two female students assaulting another female student of the institution on social media.

This was as the Commissioner for Police in Ekiti State, Mr Adeniran Akinwale, said on Tuesday that he had ordered an investigation into the incident.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Temitope Akinbisoye, in a statement on Tuesday, said a disturbing viral video on social media platforms showed “one Miss Opemiposi Precious Bolaji, an 18-year-old 100L Mass Communication student beating her colleague identified as Miss Gloria Ajayi, a 100L Mass Communication student, in a private hostel outside the university campus.





“The university authorities condemn in strong terms, any form of violence or misconduct in our university or by any of our constituents. Such behaviour is entirely inconsistent with the values we uphold and the standards of respect and dignity that we expect from all members of our university.”

Akinbisoye said, “In accordance with our institution’s policies and extant regulations, the affected students appeared before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee at its emergency meeting held on Monday, May 6, 2024.”

He said that having considered the report and recommendations of the SDC, the university authorities had expelled Bolaji, “who was beating her colleague with a stick and threatening to inflict bodily harm on her, having found her guilty of misconduct and flagrant breach of her matriculation oath.”





The PRO further said that Osaro, “who provided the stick with which Ajayi was beaten, was found guilty of misconduct (as an accomplice) and flagrant breach of her matriculation oath and consequently expelled with immediate effect.”

The institution’s spokesperson added that Miss Mistura Adejuwon and Miss Precious Olanrewaju, “who gleefully recorded the video and posted it on social media were warned and advised to always report such incidents to the Directorate of Students’ Affairs and the Security Unit of the university, rather than escalating it on social media.”

He added that Mr Olawale Ajewole, a 200L Mass Communication student, “was exonerated for making efforts to lock Miss Ajayi inside a room to prevent further beating.”

He added that the committee and the university authorities exonerated Miss Ajayi “who was seen being beaten in the viral video but did not retaliate or engage in fisticuffs with her tormentors.”

The PRO reiterated the institution’s zero tolerance for all forms of indiscipline, adding that it was committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the university community.

He said, “We encourage anyone who witnesses or experiences any form of harassment, abuse or violence against any student to report it immediately to the appropriate authorities.”

Meanwhile, the police commissioner, Akinwale, had directed the Ikere Area Commander to liaise with the management of the institution and “ensure the perpetrator is identified, investigated and made to face the legal consequence(s) of her barbaric action.”

The commissioner, in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, implored members of the public to be calm and avoid taking laws into their own hands.

He stated, “The state police command is not unaware of a video circulating currently on social media where a female student of BOUESTI was seen assaulting and molesting her fellow female student. The command describes the act as inhumane and unacceptable.”



