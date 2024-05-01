Two Edo University Students Shot Dead In Cult Reprisal Attack

Two undergraduates of Edo state government-owned, Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma have been shot dead in a cult reprisal attack.

One of the victims was an official of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the higher institution.

It was gathered on Tuesday, April 30, that the SUG’s official was a 400-level student in the Faculty of Agriculture, and was killed at the Poultry Road Extension in Ekpoma.

The killings happened barely 48 hours after one Eddy was beaten to death by a group of persons for allegedly purchasing some items with fake bank alert.

Information on Eddy’s ordeal was misconstrued for an attack by rival cult members. 

The misrepresentation of facts led to reprisal attack by a rival cult group, resulting in gunning down of the two undergraduates.

Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the cult killings, and disclosed that some suspects had been arrested, with investigation ongoing. 

