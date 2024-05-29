Tinubu Approves Free Train Rides From Abuja To Airport Till End Of 2024

President Bola Tinubu has approved free ride on the recently commissioned Abuja Light Rail from the city to airport from now till end of the year

The flag-off was among the activities mapped out by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, to mark the one year anniversary of President Tinubu in office.

Recall that on Tuesday the President commissioned the Southern Parkway, which was among the legacy projects completed within the one year of Tinubu’s administration.

The Abuja Metro Station was commissioned in 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier today, signed into law the former National Anthem that was passed on Tuesday by the Senate and last week by the House of Representatives.

