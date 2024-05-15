Tinubu Congratulates Table Tennis Star Aruna Quadri On African Championship Victory

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Nigeria's table tennis pacesetter, Mr. Aruna Quadri, on winning the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa Cup title.

Mr. Quadri achieved a resounding victory in the final match of the 2024 ITTF Africa Cup in Rwanda, reclaiming his title and sealing his place as Africa's table tennis champion.

President Tinubu commends the table tennis star for his dogged pursuit of excellence even in the face of gnawing obstacles, declaring that the zeal for distinction, the hardiness to succeed, and the inventiveness to solve complex problems are the exceptional qualities that define Nigerians.

The President also notes the recent progress in the nation's sports sector, with remarkable performances in the African Games, the Africa Cup of Nations, and the World Relay Championships, and emphasizes that his administration will continue to foster the growth and development of sports in the country.

The President reassures Nigerians that his administration remains dedicated to expanding the space of opportunities across diverse fields for Nigeria's creative youths.



