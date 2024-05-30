Tension As Policemen Kill 2 Young Men Ekiti

A Police Officer in Ekiti State,Tuesday killed two young men in the Omisanjana area of Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

According to reports, an accident, occurred in the area at 10:30 p.m., which sparked anger among the youths, who attempted to mob the driver involved and set the vehicle on fire before the police officers were called in to stabilise the situation.

In a bid to restore peace, an officer accidentally discharged his gun and struck two young men, who later died en route Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.

The Ekiti State Police Command, in a statement by Sunday Abutu, the Public Relations Officer of the Force, said a thorough investigation had begun while the officer responsible has been disarmed, arrested, detained and will face disciplinary action.

