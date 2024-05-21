Stray Bullets Hit Two LASU Students

Two students of the Lagos State University were hit by stray bullets outside the school campus at a popular students’ residential area called PPL late Monday.

While the names of the students are yet to be known, likewise the identity of the shooter(s), it was reported that the victims were hit when they went to purchase food around 8 pm.

One tweep, Baddy of Lasu, tweeting as #belikebaddy, wrote, “Two students have been shot at PPL, Ojo, Lagos. Please, students of LASU, stay indoors and don’t go out.”

Commenting on the tweet, Kappo Olawale, the Senior Special Adviser on Students’ Union Affairs to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, affirmed the incident.





Tweeting on X.com as #kappozino, Olawale said he had been in touch with the university’s Student Union President, who said the victims are in stable condition.

“I have kept in touch with the President of the Student Union. Information passed just now is that the students have been stabilised. The Dean of Students was also on the ground to ensure they were properly attended to. Thanks to God!” he tweeted.

A student of the university who spoke on condition of anonymity because she wasn’t authorised to speak on the matter, told our correspondent late Monday that the students went to get food before they were hit by the stray bullets.

In a video seen by our correspondent, one of the victims who appeared to be a female was seen lying on a bed with her shirt soaked in blood.

“It happened around past 8 pm at PPL. They went to get food outside, so they heard gunshots, and they ran away. When they got home, they observed that the bullets had hit the male on the neck and arm.

“Due to the bleeding, he was rushed to the LASU Health Centre from where he was rushed again to the Igando Medical Hospital. He’s already responding to treatment,” the source said.

The source added that the Dean of Students Affairs of the school was with the students at the hospital.

When contacted late Monday, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, did not respond to the text message sent to his mobile number by our correspondent as of the time of filing this report.