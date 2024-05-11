Revealed: Late House Of Reps Member Isa Is Son Of Laila Dongorayo, Activist And Former President Of NCWS ( See Full Profile)

PROFILE OF THE LATE HON. ISA DOGONYARO (KOGUNAN RINGIM)

Born on December 5, 1977, to the family of Ambassador MBG Dogonyaro and Laila Dogonyaro, OON; both of blessed memory, the late Honourable Isa Dogonyaro hailed from Jigawa State, North West, Nigeria.

His father was a renowned industrialist, diplomat, and former Chairman of the Northern States Chambers of Commerce and Industry; while his mother, was a renowned philanthropist and women’s rights activist.

Described by many as the Queen of modern Northern Nigeria politics, his mother served as the Chairperson of the National Council for Women's Societies (NCWS) in Kaduna State between 1985 and 1993. She later, served as the National President from 1993 to 1995. As a founding member of the Jam’iyyar Matan Arewa (JMA), she played prominent roles in advocacy for women and children, particularly the fight against Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF).

Isa, the last of her six children was a financial forensics and background check expert, who studied Economics at the Bayero University, Kano, between 1998 and 2002, He was also an alumnus of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and the prestigious Harvard Business School.

With a Masters degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy bagged in 2010, from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, he was skilled in negotiation, strategic policy analysis and risk management. Between 2009 and 2010, he served as a trainer at the International Centre for Asset Recovery - Basel Institute on Governance.

Dogonyaro had a distinguished career in the financial crimes investigation and security sector, which effectively began with his role as a Detective at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in August 2005. He would later hold several positions at the EFCC Training and Research Institute including Head; Financial Studies Unit, Course Coordinator and Head of the AML-CFT Unit.

In December 2011, he was elevated to become Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman of the EFCC; a position he held until December 2015. He capped his time as a decorated officer of the Commission, with his appointment as Principal Detective Superintendent/Deputy Head of the Department of Internal Affairs in 2015, before bowing out in 2017.

His work in Nigeria’s federal parliament began with an appointment as Special Assistant on Security and Intelligence to Senator Ahmad Lawan, PhD, President of the 9th Senate in July 2019.

During this periodbof service, Dogonyaro was turbaned by the Dan Iyan Ringim and District Head of Garki, Alhaji Kabiru Sayyadi on January 1, 2021 as Garkuwan Garki. A title that was previously held by his late mother Hajiya Dogonyaro. In December of the same year, the Emir of Ringim, Alhaji Sayyadi Abubakar Mahmud, conferred on him the traditional title of Kogunan Ringim; the first in the Emirate.

Recognised as a passionate Nigerian committed to making contributions towards the achievement of food security, he served as the Chairman/Patron of Dogonyaro Farms (Nigeria) Ltd until his demise. The company since inception, engages in several facets of the agro-allied sector including general crop cultivation, poultry and livestock production, feed milling, horse breeding and much more.

He further sought to extend his dedication to the service of his people, leading him to win the nomination of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest elections into the 10th Assembly, House of Representatives.

Dogonyaro resigned from his role in the Office of the President of the Senate and emerged victorious in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly Elections. He was thereafter inaugurated in June 2023, as the Honourable Member representing Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the House of Representatives.

He was a dedicated and passionate legislator who served his constituents and the nation with utmost commitment. He was a pillar in the 10th House, serving as Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control, and contributing to the development of legislation, especially in the Health and Security sectors.

He also served as a Member of various Standing Committees of the House including Constituency Outreach; National Security and Intelligence; Delegated Legislation; Healthcare Services; and Industry.

Other committees he served on, include: Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values; Insurance and Actuarial Matters; Land Transport; M&E/Implementation of the Legislative Agenda; as well as Rules and Business.

Hon. Dogonyaro was known for his integrity, diligence, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the Nigerian people. He was a detribalized patriot who was as jovial as he was an intellectual. He built strong bonds of friendship with Honourable Members from all parts of the country.

A devoted family man, the late Honourable Dogonyaro died in the early hours of Friday, May 10, 2024, following a brief illness at the age of 46. He is survived by two wives and children.

The Speaker of the 10th Assembly, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, and all Honourable Members of the Green Chamber, celebrate the life and legacy of our dear colleague and patriot; and join family, friends, and well wishers, to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.

Signed.

Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr.

House Spokesman / Chairman

House Committee on Media and Public Affairs