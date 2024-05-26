Recognize The Two Emirs Of Kano For Now , Until ??..Ben Bruce

 Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has advocated that the two emirs laying to the throne of Emir of Kano should be recognized pending the outcome of the court cases

This was his post on X 

"Until the courts decide who the legitimate Emir of Kano is, my opinion is that every courtesy that is entitled to an Emir should be extended to both parties, and peace should be maintained. It is wrong to demonise anyone giving respectful treatment to Emir Aminu Ado Bayero or Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Let the court decide, and the government and people abide. A judge has judicial powers irrespective of his location. What is paramount is that he is giving an upright judgment. 

And even where I, as a former legislator, opine strongly that only the Kano State Government and the judiciary should resolve this matter, if it leads to a breakdown of law and order, then the Federal Government, as guarantor of the peace and security of the Nigerian state, should immediately and authoritatively step in for the maintenance of the rule of law "

