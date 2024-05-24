Police Orders Investigation Into Killing Of Abuja Bizman By Trigger Happy Cop













In response to the tragic and unprecedented incident that resulted in the untimely demise of one Oyebuchi Anene 'm' of Byazhin Abuja on May 22, 2024, at about 9:45 PM, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, directed the DC Criminal Investigation Department to commence an immediate and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased.





While the police officer responsible for the accidental discharge is in custody, the CP expresses profound and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the public at large. He unequivocally condemns the unprofessional and disheartening conduct of the police officer and assures family and the public of swift justice.





Further development will be communicated in due course.





SP Josephine Adeh, Anipr

Public Relations Officer

For: the commissioner of police

FCT police command, Abuja.







