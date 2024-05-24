Police Orders Investigation Into Killing Of Abuja Bizman By Trigger Happy Cop

byCKN NEWS -
0

 




In response to the tragic and unprecedented incident that resulted in the untimely demise of one Oyebuchi Anene 'm' of Byazhin Abuja on May 22, 2024, at about 9:45 PM, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, directed the DC Criminal Investigation Department to commence an immediate and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased.

While the police officer responsible for the accidental discharge is in custody, the CP expresses profound and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the public at large. He unequivocally condemns the unprofessional and disheartening conduct of the police officer and assures family and the public of swift justice.

Further development will be communicated in due course.

SP Josephine Adeh, Anipr
Public Relations Officer 
For: the commissioner of police 
FCT police command, Abuja.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال