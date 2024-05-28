Police Demotes Officer Captured In Viral Video Extorting Motorists





The Imo State Police Command is issuing this statement in response to a viral video making the rounds on social media where a Police officer was seen extorting money from motorists along Owerri-Onitsha express road.

The erring officer, identified as Inspector Isong Osudueh, attached to the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Owerri, has been recommended for a reduction in rank after the necessary orderly room proceedings, for exhibiting such a shameful and unprofessional act, while the supervisory officer has been issued an official query for lack of supervision.

The disciplinary actions taken against the erring officer underscore the Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and integrity among its personnel, while effectively discharging its lawful duties and entrenching public trust and confidence.

While strongly condemning the embarrassing act, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, reiterates that the Command under his watch will not condone any act of extortion or misconduct by its personnel and warns that any supervisory officer who fails to carry out his oversight duties will be severely sanctioned.

To this end, the CP urges the well-meaning residents of the State to continue to support the Police and other security agencies with timely and actionable information in their unwavering commitment to ensuring public safety.



