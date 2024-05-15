Police Arrests First Bank Manager For Stealing N650m From 35 Customers Accounts

The Osun State Police Command, on Tuesday, said it had arrested a manager in one of the branches of a first-generation bank in Osogbo, Mr Adeniyi Talabi, for allegedly stealing a sum of N650m belonging to 35 customers of the bank.

A statement by the spokesperson of the command, Yemisi Opalola, claimed that the suspect perpetrated the fraud by obtaining the amount under false pretence from the victims and stealing the amount through an illegal transaction called proof of funds.

Opalola who noted that the suspect had been suspended by the bank, added that an investigation into the case was progressing smoothly.

She also said Talabi and his accomplices would be charged in court upon completion of an investigation.

The statement partly read, “The Osun State Police Command in its efforts to rid off criminal elements from the state has arrested a serial fraudster, one Adeniyi Sunday Talabi, ‘m’ 47 years, a resident of Army Barracks Area, Kelebe, Iragbiji Road, Osogbo, a manager in one of the First Bank PLC branches in Osogbo for an offence of fraud, Obtaining money under false pretence (OBT), Conversion and Stealing amounting to the sum of N650, 850,000 in an illegal product called PROOF of FUNDS which involved a total number of 35 victims (people).

“It is worthy to note that the said suspect has been suspended by the First Bank Nigeria Plc, his former employer. Investigation into the case has since commenced and the suspect and his accomplices will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.”

She also said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Umar, re-assured residents of the command’s commitment to rid the state of criminal elements and warned perpetrators of crimes that Osun would not be a haven or a hibernating ground for them.



