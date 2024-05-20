Oba Of Benin Accuses EFCC Of Aiding Crimes

The monarch of Benin, Omo N’ Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, CFR, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of aiding crimes.

Oba Ewuare II, made the allegations when he received the newly deployed Benin Zonal Director of EFCC, Effa Okim, in his Palace in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Monday. He tasked the Commission to fight crime without fear or favour.

The monarch cited a particular criminal investigation involving unnamed former palace officials who were arrested for fraud and handed over to EFCC in Benin for investigation and prosecution, saying the alleged culprits were set free after receiving mere slaps on the wrists.

The monarch, who did not give further details about the unnamed former palace officials, wondered why EFCC investigators allegedly swept glaring evidence of fraud against the former palace officials under the carpet.

The traditional ruler said, “We want to draw your attention to one or two grey areas in your operations.

“You know that I have been known for speaking the truth. But like it’s I was not happy about certain things that happened with your predecessor.

“We get news from everywhere. When we try to assist the EFCC. I even wrote a letter to the then Chairman that was now removed from office.

“I even sent an emissary to talk to him regarding certain elements in Edo State, particularly the Palace.

“How can EFCC boys especially that girl be behaving like this? If I was asked to comment on her performance index, I will score her zero. I do not know if she was doing EFCC job or just dancing to the tunes of people that were giving her money.

“At the time we were trying to assist EFCC, the report we keep getting was negative and I was not happy about it”, Oba Ewuare II said.

The monarch, however said the newly appointed Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede is on the path to greatness if he continually demonstrates fidelity in his duties.