NSIB Release Report On Why Dana Aircraft Crash Landed

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has released a preliminary report on the incident involving an aircraft belonging to Dana Air at the Lagos Murtala Mohammed Airport on April 23.

The aircraft which took of from Abuja, veered off the runway while attempting to land. the incident resulted in the immediate suspension of the airline’s operation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

82 passengers and 6 crew members were in the aircraft but no injury or fatality was recorded.

In the preliminary report released on Saturday, the bureau linked the incident to failed Nose Landing Gear.

The report stated that “prior to landing, the crew selected the landing gear down, and the Main Landing Gear Indication Lights displayed green. However, the Nose Landing Gear (NLG) Indication Light remained red.

“The crew followed established procedures by attempting to cycle the landing gear and performing the Emergency Gear Extension checklist. Unfortunately, the NLG remained in an unconfirmed down and locked position.

“During a low pass over the airport, Air Traffic Control (ATC) reported that the NLG appeared extended visually.

“Upon landing, the Ground Spoilers did not deploy automatically as expected.

“During the landing roll, the crew experienced severe vibration and loud noises from the NLG area. The NLG initially remained extended but ultimately collapsed at approximately 80 knots.

“The Captain ordered an evacuation due to safety concerns. Passengers and crew exited safely using the Forward Service Door and deployed escape slide.”

The NSIB noted that this is a preliminary report, and the investigation is still ongoing.

It added that it will continue to gather and analyse evidence to determine the cause of the incident.

Following the Dana Air incident, the runway of the Lagos airport was temporarily closed. It was eventually reopened hours later.


