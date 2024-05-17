NJC Meets , Takes Far Reaching Decisions On Judges , Bar Two From Promotion ( See Full Details )



The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, at its plenary of the 105th Meeting held on 15 and 16 May 2024, resolved to issue warning letters to Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court and Justice GB Brikins-Okolosi of Delta State High Court.

A statement by the NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye, says Justice Ekwo is warned for abuse of the discretionary power of a Judge by wrongly granting an ex parte order in a suit between Juliet Ebere Nwadi Gbaka & 2 Ors V Seplat Energy Plc & 12 Ors.



Justice Ekwo is also barred from being elevated to a higher Bench for two years.



Hon. Justice GB Brikins-Okolosi of Delta State High Court on his part, is also issued a warning for failure to deliver judgement within stipulated period in Joseph AneneOkafor Vs Skye Bank, after parties had filed and adopted their final Written Addresses.

Justice Brikins-Okolosi will also not be elevated to a higher Bench for a period of three years.

The NJC also cautioned Justice Amina Shehu of Yobe State High Court for issuing Writ of Possession Conferring Title on the Defendant in a suit when there was no subsisting judgement of any Court to enable His Lordship issue the Writ.



The Council at the meeting considered two Reports of its two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees that filtered 35 petitions written against Judges of the Federal and State High Courts and decided to empanel eight Committees to further investigate the petitions that were found meritorious by the Committees.

The Council also considered the recommendation of its Interview Committee on Appointment of Judicial Officers of all Superior Courts of Record in Nigeria and resolved to recommend 86 Judicial Officers for appointment to the Court of Appeal, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Sharia Courts of Appeal and Customary Courts of Appeal of States in Nigeria.

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors.



16 May 2024

* NJC issues warning letters to three Judges and bars them from elevation to higher bench for a period;

* Empanels Committees to investigate 8 Judges of the Federal & State Courts;

* Appoints 86 Judicial Officers for Federal & State Courts;



Council at the meeting considered two Reports of its two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees that filtered 35 petitions written against Judges of the Federal and State High Courts and decided to empanel eight Committees to further investigate the petitions that were found meritorious by the Committees.

Petition against various Judges were dismissed for lack of merit, evidence of misconduct, subjudice or that they were matters that could be appealed.

The dismissed petitions were against Hon Justices A. M. Liman, A. A. Okeke, D. E. Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Hon Justices S. B. Belgore, Bello Kawu both of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory, Hon Justices O. A. Chijioke, A. E. Akeredolu and Kadi M. U. El-Mainari who sat on Election Petition Tribunal in Edo State, Hon Justice Okey Paulinus Aneke, High Court Enugu State and Hon Justice C. Anya of Abia State.

Others are Hon Justices M. A. Ikpambese and W. I. Kpochi both of Benue High Court, Hon Justices T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka Chief Judge and B. C. Iheka of Imo State High Court, Hon Justice Rose Godwin Soji of Nasarawa State High Court, Hon Justice T. J. Yakubu, High Court Taraba State, High Justices W. N. Danagogo and Chinwendu Nworgu, High Court Rivers State, Hon Justice C. C. Okaa, High Court Anambra State and Hon Justice Abdullahi Sulyman High Court, Kogi State.

The Council deliberated on the notification of retirements of three Judicial Officers including that of the Chief Justice of Nigeria Hon Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, GCON and notification of death of three Judges of the Federal and State Courts.



Council at the Meeting also considered the recommendation of its Interview Committee on Appointment of Judicial Officers of all Superior Courts of Record in Nigeria and resolved to recommend the under-listed 86 Judicial Officers for appointment to the Court of Appeal, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Sharia Courts of Appeal and Customary Courts of Appeal of States in Nigeria.

They are as follows:

1.​TWENTY-TWO (22) JUSTICES, COURT OF APPEAL

​1.​Hon. Justice Kwahar Polycarp Terna

​2.​Hon. Justice Ruqayat Oremei Ayoola

​3.​Hon. Justice Eleojo Eneche

​4.​Hon. Justice Asma’u Akanbi-Yusuf

​5.​Hon. Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman

​6.​Hon. Justice Abdu Dogo

​7.​Hon. Justice Fadawu Umaru

​8.​Hon. Justice Ishaq Mohammed Sani

​9.​Hon. Justice Zainab Bage Abubakar

​10.​Hon. Justice Abdulazeez M. Anka

​11.​Hon. Justice Nnamdi Okwy Dimgba

​12.​Hon. Justice Nwoye Victoria Tochukwu

​13.​Hon. Justice Nwabunkeonye Onwosi

​14.​Hon. Justice Okorowo Donatus Uwaezuoke

​15.​Hon. Justice Ngozika Uwazurunonye Okaisabor

​16.​Hon. Justice Ntong Festus Ntong

​17.​Hon. Justice Nehizena Idemudia Afolabi

​18.​Hon. Justice Nyesom-Wike Eberechi Suzzette

​19.​Hon. Justice Lateef Babajide Lawal-Akapo

​20.​Hon. Justice Akinyemi Abiodun Azeem

​21.​Hon. Justice Oyewumi Oyejoju Oyebiola

​22.​Hon. Justice Olukayode Adegbola Adeniyi



2.​TWELVE (12) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, FCT ABUJA

​1.​Ademuyiwa Olakunle Oyeyipo

​2.​Bamodu Odunayo Olutomi

​3.​Anumaenwe Godwin Iheabunike

​4.​Odo Celestine Obinna

​5.​Hauwa Lawal Gummi

​6.​Abdurahman Usman

​7.​Buetnaan Mandy Bassi

​8.​Sarah Benjamin Inesu Avoh

​9.​Maryan Iye Yusuf

​10.​Ariwoola Oluwakemi Victoria

​11.​Lesley Nkesi Belema Wike

​12.​Munirat Ibrahim Tanko







SEVEN (7) JUDGES, IMO STATE HIGH COURT

Akowundu Cletus Ndubuisi​

Uchenna Mary Njoku​

Chibuogwu Ojiugo Chukwumaeze

Ononogbo Chidi Linus​

Adaego Peace Nosiri​

Emeka Ozoma Orafu​

Mathew Chinedu Ijezie​

4.​ SIX (6) JUDGES, BAUCH STATE HIGH COURT

​1.​Amin Umar Ilelah

​2.​Aliyu Bin Idris

​3.​Ahmed Shuaibu Ningi

​4.​Shafa’u Ladan Yusuf

​5.​Abdussalam Idris Waziri

​6.​Kawu A. Yerima



5.​THREE (3) JUDGES, TARABA STATE HIGH COURT

​1.​Hamidu Audu

​2.​Bibonga Jeniffer Nauma

​3.​Joel Daniel Ubandoma





6.​THIRTEEN (13) JUDGES, LAGOS STATE HIGH COURT

​1.​Sunmonu Tunde Bashiru

​2.​Azeez Fimisola Augusta

​3.​Alebiosu Olawale Lawal

​4.​Adewale Russel Musiliu

​5.​Popoola Oluwatosin Ajose

​6.​Anjorin-Ajose Tanimola Abdulwaheed

​7.​Muyideen Abdul-Raheem Tejumade

​8.​George Alfred Akingbola

​9.​Balogun Adegboyega Ganiu

​10.​Shonubi Adenike Kudirat

​11.​Badejo-Okusanya Yewande Jokotola

​12.​Layinka Oyeladun Amope

​13.​Ojuromi Nalirat Olayinka Oluwatosin

​

7.​FOUR (4) JUDGES, KOGI STATE HIGH COURT

​1.​Ajesola Joseph Sunday

​2.​Ojoma Rachael Haruna

​3.​Kadiri Badama

​4.​Ezema Beatrice Ada



8.​TWO (2) JUDGES, JIGAWA STATE HIGH COURT,

​1.​Mohammad El-Usman

​2.​Nilfa Abdullahi Gambo



9.​FIVE (5) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, BAUCHI STATE

​1.​Ishaku Magaji

​2.​Abdurrahman Hassan Sabo

​3.​Bello Mohammed Sambowal

​4.​Muhyiddeen Mohammed

​5.​Mahmoud Idris Shehu Tiyin

10.​FIVE (5) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KOGI STATE

​1.​Muhammad Muhammad Bello

​2.​Okino Isah Saidu

​3.​Yakubu Adavenge Abbas

​4.​Shaibu Ridwan Aliyu

​5.​Idris Alhaji Abdullahi



11.​ONE (1) KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, JIGAWA STATE

​1.​Mukhtar Shuaibu Adam



12.​THREE (3) JUDGES, IMO STATE CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL

​1.​Everyman Ezenna Eleanya

​2.​Ofoha Sylvesta Uchenna

​3.​Ibeh Rosemond Oluchi



13.​TWO JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, TARABA STATE

​1.​Esther Tata

​2.​Benjamin Samuila Bawage

​

14.​ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, KOGI STATE

​1.​Maryann Oziohu Otaru



All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the NJC recommendations to the President and their respective State Governors.





Soji Oye, Esq.

Director, Information





