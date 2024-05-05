Nigerian Army Dismisses Soldier For Having Sex With Colleague’s Wife

The Nigerian Army has dismissed a soldier, Abdullahi Ismail after he was found guilty of having sex with his colleague’s wife

According to multiple sources, the Lance Corporal was dismissed during the week at 231 Battalion in Biu, Borno State.

“The soldier was fired from the Nigerian Army for sleeping with his colleague’s housewife.

We’re happy as this will serve as an example to others involved in this act now common in our barracks,” one of the sources said.

Another source added, “Our colleague, Abdullahi has been dismissed at 231 BN Biu. He slept with his regular's wife. So sad.”

The source added that the dismissed soldier had a notorious history of sexual indiscipline before he was reported to the army authorities.

His offence - indecent professional misconduct and having sex with a fellow soldier’s wife - contravenes Sections 79 and 93 of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The law prescribes jail term and dismissal from service with dishonour.

This comes a few days after the Nigerian Army authorities dismissed two soldiers for stealing armoured cables from the Dangote Refinery, Lagos.

The soldiers were caught at Dangote Refinery with 897 armoured cables already cut to size and detained in Lagos on April 14.

Source : SR