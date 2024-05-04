Nigerian Act Korede Bello Praises Don Jazzy

Nigeria's foremost artiste Korede Bello has pencilled down this comment eulogizing the founder of Marvin Records Don Jazzy

"Korede Bello makes shocking revelations about his ex Boss, Don Jazzy.

His words🗣

“The reality is, most public figures who appear to be very kind on social media only do so to camouflage their unclean deeds so when someone speaks negatively about them, the public will easily turn a blind eye.

But Baba J is different. He’s good to Nigerians and even behind closed doors, he’s still a great man. My biggest hits; Do Like That, Romantic, Godwin, Mungo Park and others are under MavinRecords…

i always had this inner fear that I won’t enjoy any royalties💰 from these songs if I ever left the label. But when I left the label, Baba J called me and gave me an advice on how to go about things as an independent artiste.

He told me that his own way to support me will be him giving me 100% of all money generated from my songs on his channel.

He didn’t say 70,80, or 90 ooh! He said 100% ! It’s thanks to the millions I’ve been getting from those songs that I’ve been able to push my solo career till date.

Every month I get a heavy bank alert from these songs. I genuinely envy his personality coz I won’t lie, I can’t be that nice sha… I pray for God’s blessings upon his life every day”"