Nigeria Would’ve Been Better If Yar’adua Completed His Tenure... Gowon

Fourteen years after his demise, former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd) has said Nigeria would have been a better country if God had spared former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua to complete his 8-year tenure.

Gowon made this statement on Monday during the 1st President Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Leadership Conference and Awards organized by the Global Initiative for Leadership Success in Abuja. The conference’s theme was “Moral and Ethical Leadership – Antidote to National Development.”

Yar’adua became president in 2007 but passed away in 2010 due to ill health. The event, which was well attended, recorded some noticeable absences based on the programme of events. Notably, Yaradua’s vice and eventual successor, Goodluck Jonathan, who was listed as the co-chairman of the event, was absent and did not send a representative.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo and former military head of state Abdulsalami Abubakar, both listed as awardees, did not attend and did not send representatives, just as President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, who are both currently out of the country but listed as guests of honour, were not represented.

Gowon noted that Yar’adua achieved significant milestones for Nigeria during his short time in office, including granting amnesty to Niger Delta militants to restore the country’s economy. He expressed regret that successive administrations failed to continue with Yar’adua’s electoral reform initiatives, despite him admitting flaws in his election process and setting up the Justice Mohammed Uwais Committee for electoral reforms.

Gowon recalled praying for Yar’adua to become president after working closely with him during a guinea worm eradication program in Katsina. He praised Yar’adua for his integrity and honesty, stating that he was incorruptible and had a positive impact on Katsina State, making it the first state to be guinea worm-free.

“However, I believe that one day we shall have a solution. He was honest and sincere in dealing with any problem, and he was incorruptible. You cannot blame him for corruption. He was as clean as a whistle. His various activities, including the amnesty programme that he brought to the Niger Delta, ensured our economy was protected,” he said.

The former head of state lamented the current insecurity in the country and called on security agencies to ruthlessly deal with perpetrators of violent crimes, including the abduction of schoolchildren and kidnapping for ransom.

Similarly, Borno State governor Prof. Babagana Zulum, who received an award at the event in his goodwill message, stated that Yar’adua would have salvaged Nigeria from its challenges.





“Umaru Yar’adua was one patriotic citizen that would have salvaged the sinking ship,” he said.

Represented by his deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur, Zulum described Yar’adua as a patriotic leader who was passionate about citizens’ welfare.

Benue State governor Hyacinth Alia, also an awardee, expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its challenges, emphasizing the need for collective effort to push the nation forward.

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, represented by his deputy, emphasized the conference’s theme and pledged to provide quality leadership in Bauchi, stating that the award motivated him to do more for his people.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Global Initiative for Leadership Success, Gen. A.B. Mamman, criticized the failure to adopt and implement the Uwais Committee report, attributing it to Nigeria’s faulty governance recruitment system, which he said has contributed to the nation’s current challenges.