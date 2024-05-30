New Telegraph Editor Juliet Bumah Loses Husband

The Editor of New Telegraph Newspaper, Juliet Bumah, has lost her husband, Mr. Obum Bumah-Onunkwo.

The late Bumah-Onunkwo, who hailed from Alor in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, died on May 24 after a brief illness.

He was 60.

An astute businessman of many decades, the late Bumah-Onunkwo was respected for his philanthropic and kind heartedness which endeared him to most people, including his kinsmen.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

The family said it will announce the burial plan later.

