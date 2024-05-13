New Anambra State Police Commissioner Of Police

Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam, has assumed duty as the 34th Commissioner of Police of the Anambra State Police Command.

A statement by the Command on Monday, said the CP resumed duty on Monday.

The Posting of CP Itam, by the Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun, follows the statutory retirement of CP Aderemi Adeoye on the 1st of May, 2024 for attaining 35 years of service to the nation.

CP Itam was born on 12th February 1965 in Yakkur Local Government Area of Cross River State.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 as a cadet Assistant Superintendent at the Nigeria Police Academy Annex Kaduna.

The commissioner of police holds a BSc in Sociology and Anthropology from the University of Calabar, and a Master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Port Harcourt.

Throughout his career, CP Obono Nnaghe Itam Psc has served in various states across the Federation. Some notable positions he held include patrol and guard officer at Elimgbu Police Division in Rivers State, DPO Akamkpa Police Division, Cross River State, Divisional Police Officer Export Processing Zones Authority, Calabar and Directing Staff and Instructor, Police Detective College, Agbani Road, Enugu. He was also once the Commanding Officer 25 Police Mobile Force Squadron, Head of the Counter-Terrorism and General Investigations, EFCC Lagos, Coordinator of Courses, EFCC Academy, Karu, Abuja, Zonal Director/Head of Operations, EFCC Port Harcourt and Director of Internal Affairs, EFCC Headquarters, Abuja.

As a Deputy Commissioner of Police, he was once the coordinator of Police service delivery, SERVICOM, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Investigations Zone 11, covering Oyo and Osun State and Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations responsible for review and internal Security governance in cross river and Akwa Ibom State.

Before his posting as the Commissioner of Police Anambra, he was Commissioner of Police in charge of General Investigation Force Criminal Investigation Annex, Kaduna