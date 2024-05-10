Kogi Govt Begins Hunt For Kidnappers Of Nine Uni Students

The government of Kogi State has vowed that the abducted students of Confluence University of Science and Technology, CUSTEC, Osara, Okene, would be rescued alive.

Bandits, on Thursday night, invaded the institution and abducted some students.

Also, an eyewitness account has it that the bandits swooped on the university around 9 p.m., while the students were reading for their upcoming exams.

Reacting in a statement by Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, the state government said they were on top of the situation.

Kogi government said security agents, including local hunters, were on the hunt for the kidnappers.

Furthermore, the government also vowed not to succumb to terrorists.

The hunt begins

According to the statement, “Immediately the report was received, Governor Ahmed Ododo activated the security architecture to track the kidnappers and ensure the abducted students are rescued and the abductors apprehended.

“Hundreds of local hunters who understand the terrain, as well as the conventional security agents, are currently combing the area to ensure safe rescue of the abducted students who were kidnapped in the classrooms.

“So far, nine students have been reported missing.

“We wish to assure students, parents and the entire people of Kogi State that the Government is on top of the situation and all the abducted students will be rescued alive.

“Governor Ododo has also directed that security agents be positioned around all tertiary institutions in the State.







