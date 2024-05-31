Keyamo Suspends Enforcement Of Collection Of Helicopter Landing Levies

Following a meeting with the Executives of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on the issue bordering on helicopter landing levies collection at aerodromes, helipads, and air strips, among others, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus, has temporarily suspended the enforcement granted to Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd, by the Federal Government as consultants to collect such levies.

A statement signed by the Head of Press, Odutayo Oluseyi, on Friday, May 31, in Abuja, stated the suspension is with effect from May 30, 2024.

This, the minister said, is a result of clamor for review by some stakeholders in the industry.

Accordingly, Keyamo has constituted a committee with members drawn up from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and its relevant agencies, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), International Oil Companies (IOCs), and Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd, who are charged to look into the issues raised by concerned stakeholders and submit a report on or before end of June,2024.

“Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd was granted the exclusive right by the Federal Government as consultants to collect such levies, which stakeholders have expressed their reservations on the appropriateness of the levies.

“The recommendation(s) of the Committee would proffer a way forward,” the statement partly read.



