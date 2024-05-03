Kano Mass Wedding : Kano Hisbah Allocates 50 Slots Journalists

The Kano State Hisbah Board, led by Commander General, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, has offered 50 slots to journalists to attend the upcoming  mass wedding programme.

In a recent interview, Sheikh Daurawa expressed the board’s commitment to inclusivity by extending invitations to interested members of professional groups and trade unions, following the programme’s previous success, which saw the union of approximately 1,800 couples.

“We have given 50 slots to journalists and other media members interested in participating in the mass wedding programme. Additionally, the board plans to include legal practitioners and health workers in the next phase of the programme, ensuring a diverse range of participants,” he said.

