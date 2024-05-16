Kano Hisbah Bans Male DJs From Female Events

The Kano State Hisbah Board has banned male Disc Jockeys (DJs) from officiating at female-dominated events across the state.

The Commander General of the board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, who disclosed this at a meeting with the representatives of DJs in the state, said the decision became necessary in order to prohibit mixing of males and females during events.

that only women would be allowed henceforth to officiate at women’s gatherings.

He said, “As an Islamic state, it is unacceptable for us to allow the indiscriminate mixing of males and females at the same event. This is because this act can promote and spread immorality.