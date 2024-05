Nollywood actress Shan George is a happy person

According to reports reaching CKNNews, the actress who was swindled of N3.6m through her Zenith Bank account by an individual says she has recovered the money

Shan George in a video she posted on social media on Wednesday said her money been returned to her

She thanked Zenith Bank for all its efforts at making sure that she was credited promising to make further clarifications later