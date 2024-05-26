I’ve Accepted My Fate ...Dethroned Emir Of Gaya

Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, former Emir of Gaya, says he has accepted his removal as an act of God.

The former Emir is among the five first-class kings who were affected by the repeal of the law which balkanised Kano Emirate and elevated them.

Ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had appointed new Emirs in 2019 and dethroned Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano the following year.

But after signing the new law on Thursday, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf sacked all the emirs appointed by Ganduje, giving them 48 hours to vacate their palaces and hand over to the Commissioner of Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs.

Reacting to the action of the governor in an interview with BBC Hausa, the dethroned monarch said he bore no grudge against anybody.

He added that he had no plan to challenge the action in court.

He said, “Nobody will feel happy about this development, but it is Allah that made you [on the throne], and everything has time.

“Allah has predestined that this would happen long before we were born, therefore we do not hold grudge against anybody. It is the will of Allah and we have accepted it wholeheartedly.

“This is how God wanted it, and it must be done that way. We have no intention of going to court. We have accepted it in good fate. We thank Allah.”

He also prayed for sustainable peace in Gaya and Kano State.

The former Emir spoke hours after protesters trooped to the streets of the former Emirate to reject its dissolution.

The protesters had asked Governor Yusuf to reverse the action, which they claimed had political undertone.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Ado Bayero, former Emir of Kano, has maintained his stance against the action of the governor, insisting that the law must take its course.

Bayero had returned to Kano with full military protection despite the 48 hours handover ultimatum by Governor Yusuf.





Speaking at the mini palace, where he has been functioning since his return, he had said, “I call on the people to remain law-abiding while awaiting outcome of the legal process on this tussle. We call on the authorities to do justice in this matter. Kano is a very influential state in Nigeria. Whatever affects Kano affects Nigeria. May peace reign in Kano. We pray for Allah to bless Kano with responsible and just leaders. Justice is the way to go on every issue. There will be justice. Nobody is above law. We will accept whatever the law says. I appreciate all the people who have shown concern. As I said, justice will take its course. We will keep on praying for peace in Kano State. May Allah the Almighty protect us.”

The titleholder of Sarkin Dawaki, Aminu Babba Danagundi, had challenged the action of the Kano Assembly at a Federal High Court in Kano and the court restrained Governor Yusuf from implementing the new law.

But while issuing reappointment letter to Sanusi on Friday, the governor accused Justice Mohammed Liman, who gave the order, of abuse of office, vowing to lodge a formal complaint against him.

According to Yusuf, the order was given from the United States of America, where he said the judge was.



