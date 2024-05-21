I'm A Nigerian Not A Gabonese..Actor Zack Orji

Nollywood actor Zack Orji has denied claims that he stated he is from Gabon, following a podcast video that went viral on Monday.

The video appeared to show the actor revealing that he was born in Gabon, which would make him a citizen of the Central African nation





According to Orji, his father's job required him to travel extensively to various countries, resulting in Zack's birth occurring in Gabon.





However, Orji has issued a strong disclaimer, affirming his Nigerian heritage and rejecting that he is from Gabon.





In a statement sent to PUNCH Online on Tuesday, Orji said, "Not long ago, they said I was dead; and, by God's grace and mercy, it eventually turned out to be a lie from the pit of hell.

"Now, another lie from the pit of hell has emerged, claiming that I said, "I'm from Gabon, I'm not a Nigerian".

"I hereby issue a disclaimer dissociating myself from that lie. I am a full-blooded Nigerian, both of my parents are Nigerians.

"I am from Enugu State, the Coal City State. I am proudly Nigerian; and, I am equally proud of my Nigerian heritage.

"God almighty will deal with whoever originated that lie as he dims fit."