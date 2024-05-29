IGP Appoints New Force Secretary, Head Of Interpol

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, has approved the posting of two senior police officers to strategic positions within the Nigeria Police Force as part of ongoing efforts to bolster the efficiency of the Force and multinational approach to tackling crimes.

AIG Yetunde Longe has been appointed as the Force Secretary. In this capacity, AIG Longe will be responsible for overseeing the secretarial functions of the Force Headquarters, ensuring that policies and directives of the IGP are implemented effectively, as well as coordinate the affairs of senior police officers.

Similarly, AIG Idowu Owohunwa has been assigned to the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja. He is tasked with enhancing international police cooperation and ensuring that Nigeria fulfills its obligations within the global INTERPOL framework.

The Inspector General of Police while commending the senior police officers for their dedication and service to the Nigeria Police Force, emphasized that their new assignments is a proof of their exceptional abilities and the trust the Force places in their capabilities.

The postings are with immediate effect and follows the retirement of their predecessors.

