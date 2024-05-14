Idahosa Dumps PDP, Regrets Stopping Gov Obsseki's Resignation Four Years Ago

A former Board of Trustees member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Charles Idahosa, on Monday returned to the All Progressives Congress alongside his supporters.

While warning the APC not to rely on the “federal might” as being peddled in some quarters, he noted the greatest misfortune that would befall Edo State is for Governor Godwin Obaseki and his PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, to win the September 21st governorship election.

Idahosa, who recently resigned his membership of the party in Edo State and a former ally of Governor Godwin Obaseki, said that disagreement among members in 2020 led to factions going their separate ways.

He said, “Four years ago, there was grumble in the family and some of us had to go our separate ways. Four years later, we all are wiser now. As the Secretary said, I was a founding member of ACD, ACN and APC. The damage we did four years ago, the APC never remained the same.

“There is no perfect political party and at 71, I am not here to contest positions or seek appointment. I am here to work. I urge members to keep their eyes on the ball. It is not over until it is over. APC members in the state must unite. This is not time for division, we will return Edo to APC”.

He challenged Obaseki to name those who were being given money to leave the PDP, noting that the PDP would not get 80 per cent vote like the governor had boasted, adding, “the greatest thing that will befall the APC is to allow Obaseki to win again.

“When he came to beg me like a weather-beaten chicken, how much did he give to me? Anytime he goes to religious gatherings, he would say those leaving PDP have been given money. The greatest regret I have is not allowing Obaseki to resign after his first four years in office.

“He came to me three times in my house to say he wanted to resign, that he was tired of being Governor but I appealed to him, telling him it was not about him but Benin’s interest. He is saying that he would win 80 per cent of the votes. Where will he get the votes? Idahosa queried.

“He said he has fought several battles but I was the one with former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Francis Okiye and his deputy that were at the forefront especially preventing the 14 APC Lawmakers from being sworn in in 2020.

The former PDP chieftain lashed out at those underrating Senator Monday Okpebholo’s qualification to be Governor and said doing so is like underrating Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin, who they say didn’t go to school but the first black man to own a Boeing 747, who has trained many graduates and owned a university.

Earlier, the Secretary of the Edo State chapter of the APC, Lawrence Okah, while introducing Idahosa, said he was a founding member of the party, adding “We are here basically to receive him back home, he went on sabbatical”.

He then called on the Chairman and Secretary of Uhunmwonde Local Government APC to issue the party membership card to Idahosa, who he described as “the doyen of Edo South politics”.

Also, former deputy governor of the state and Leader of Edo South APC, Dr Pius Odubu, said, “I am very elated to have our senior brother Charles Idahosa back, to have a former BoT member of another party join your party is a good catch anytime any day.

“Charles Idahosa was a former commissioner in Edo State, Special Adviser and indeed an integral of the success story of the Adams Oshiomhole administration. So, like he said, there was a little issue and we went our separate ways, and now we are back together.