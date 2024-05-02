Hoodlums Clash In Lagos, Set Market On Fire ( Pictures)

Many people were injured after hoodlums clashed in the Ile-Epo area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that a fight started in the market situated in the area on Wednesday night and continued till Thursday morning.





Some shops were set on fire while some goods were destroyed in the process.

Those who visited the scene of the incident gathered that an early intervention by the police was restricted by the hoodlums.

A fire service truck that drove into the market this morning was also forced to reverse after being pelted with stones.



