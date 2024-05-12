Gov Fubara Orders For List Of All LGA Workers In Rivers

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Governor Sim Fubara has directed the heads of personnel of all the 23 LGAs in Rivers state to furnish him with a comprehensive list and details of all workers in their various LGAs.

The Governor is to begin payment of salaries directly from the State to their various accounts. 

This is in respect to the violation of his order to the LGA Chairmen not to appear before the defunct HoA members led by Martins.

Governor Sim is set to render the current LGA chairmen loyal to Wike useless. As no money would be given to them either for project, or payment of salaries. 

The state government will pay workers directly at the end of every month."

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال