Full List of 58 Ex-Governors Alleged To Have Embezzled N2.187 Trillion

According to the EFCC’s allegations, a significant number of former governors, totalling at least 58 are alleged to been involved in the misappropriation, embezzlement, or laundering of approximately N2.187 trillion over a span of 25 years.

This amount does not include properties seized worldwide or those currently being investigated, which amount to billions of Naira.

The amount of N2.2 trillion that was looted is similar to the combined budgets of Lagos State and the South-East states for 2024, totaling N2.25 trillion and N2.29 trillion respectively. This figure exceeds the budgets of the North-Central states and North-East states for 2024, which are N1.89 trillion and N1.60 trillion, by several billion.





The EFCC is currently investigating, probing, and prosecuting 58 ex-governors from various regions of the country. Since the restoration of civilian government on May 29, 1999, there have been at least 170 governors serving in the 36 states of Nigeria.





The 58 former governors who are having or have had brushes with EFCC and alleged amounts involved include





Late bubakar Audu (N10.966 bn),





TA Orji and sons (N551 bn)





Yahaya Bello (N80.2 bn)





Chimaroke Nnamani (N5. 3 bn)





Sullivan Chime (N450 million)





Kayode Fayemi (N4bn)





Ayo Fayose (N6.9 bn)





Abdullahi Adamu (N15bn)





Danjuma Goje (N5bn)





Aliyu Wamakko (N15 bn)





Sule Lamido (N1.35 bn)





Joshua Dariye (N1. 16 bn)





Timipre Sylva (N19.2 bn)





Saminu Turaki (N36bn)





Orji Uzor Kalu (N7. 6bn)





Bello Matawalle (N70 bn)





Lucky Igbinedion (N4. 5 bn)





Musa Kwakwanso (N10bn)





Peter Odili (N1000 bn)





Jolly Nyame (N1.64 bn)





James Ngilari (N167 m)





Abdulaziz Yari (N84 bn)





Godswill Akpabio (N100bn)





Abdul fatah Ahmed (N9 bn)





Ali Mode-Sheriff (N300bn)





Willie Obiano (N43 bn)





Ibrahim Dankwambo (N1. 3bn)





Darius Ishaku (N39bn)





Ramalan Yero (N700m)





Achike Udenwa (N350m)





Rochas Okoro ha (N10. 8bn)





James Ibori (N40 bn),





DSP Alamieyeseigha (N2.655bn)





Gabriel Suswam (N3. 111bn)





Samuel Orton (N107bn)





Murtala Nyako (N29bn)





Rashid Ladoja (4.7bn)





Christopher Alao-Akala (N11. 5 bn)





Abdulkadir Kure (N600m)





Babangida Aliyu (N4bn)





Idris Wada (N500m)





Ibrahim Shekarau (N950m)





Adamu Aliero (N10bn)





Usman Dakingari and wife (N5. 8bn)





Attahiru Bafarawa N19. 6bn)





Jonah Jang (N6. 3bn)





Aliyu Doma (N8bn)





Tanko Al’Makura (N4bn)





Boni Haruna (N93bn)





Bindow Jibrila (N62bn)





Adamu Muazu (13bn)





Isa Yuguda N212bn)





Mohammed Abubakar (N8. 5bn).

The petitions against some former governors are hazy, and figures were not attached.

Last January, the commission reportedly said that it would revisit the N772 billion alleged fraud cases against 13 former governors. Apart from being acquitted, a host of the former state helmsmen are claiming that they are innocent of the allegations and accusing the EFCC of a political witch-hunt.

However, the anti-graft has insisted on revisiting some of the cases and ensuring that those indicted are brought to book. It is to be seen how far it would go in its latest offensive.

Vanguard