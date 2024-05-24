Former UI VC Ayo Banjo Dies At 90

Professor Ladipo Ayodele Banjo CON passed on to the great beyond .

He died on Thursday 23rd May 2024

He was born on 2nd May 1934 to the family of Reverend Ayo Banjo in Oyo State Nigeria.

He was an Emeritus Professor of English language, an educational administrator and a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Nigeria and also a former pro-chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University. Furthermore he was

President, Nigeria Academy of Letters (2000-2004);

Fellow Nigeria Academy of Letters (2000-2004)[10]

Chairman, Sigma Foundation (2005-2010)

Fellow of the Nigeria English Studies Association (2006)

His many awards included

Justice of Peace (JP), Oyo State (1984)

Commander of the Order of Niger, CON (2001)

Literature honori causa, Port Harcourt (2005)

Nigeria National Order of Merit, NNOM (2009)

He was a member of the ICOBA Board of Trustees and a proud supporter of the ICOBA brand.