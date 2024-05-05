Former Education Minister, Kenneth Gbagi Is Dead

Former Minister of state for Education and industrialist, Kenneth Gbagi, has died at the age of 62.

Mr Gbagi who was the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the last election in Delta State reportedly died on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

The news of his death was  confirmed in a statement released by his family.

The statement which is signed by his eldest son, Emuoboh Gbagi, read, “It is with profound sadness but gratitude to God that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, husband, and brother.

Olorogun Kenneth Omemavwa Gbagi, former Minister of Education, departed this life on the 4th of May 2024 at the age of 62.

“We take comfort in the fond memories of his life, his achievements, and the impact he made on the lives of countless individuals and communities.

