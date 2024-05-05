Forgery: Police Release Detained Fred Ajudua On Bail

A famous city socialite, Fred Ajudua, who was arrested by the police last Wednesday, has been released.

Ajudua’s lawyer, Lekan Ojo, who confirmed his arrest on Saturday said he has been released on bail.

Ojo disclosed that Ajudua was released to him and Senator Ned Nwoko on Saturday evening.

The senior lawyer who said Ajudua was arrested on May 1st,2024, fumed that he was kept in custody by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force without being arraigned in court or released.

He added that as his counsel, he had to fly into Abuja to ensure the rights of his client were protected.

According to him, it is constitutionally wrong to detain a person for more than 48 hours without arraignment or releasing them on bail.

Recall that it was reported that Ajudua was arrested by the police and detained in Abuja, over land fraud and forgery.

Ojo, however, debunked the report and explained that the petitioner exaggerated and blew the dispute between himself and his client out of proportion.

He said the disagreement between Ajudua and the petitioner had nothing to do with fraud or forged documents.

He explained that the arrest was over a land dispute that has no ties with forgery as allegedly reported.

Speaking on the matter, he said “Yes, Ajudua, was arrested by the police but it has nothing to do with fraud or forgery or fake signature on the land papers or any documents.

“The petitioner only exaggerated the situation. No documents were forged or anything.

“It is purely a land dispute and he’s been detained for four days now which is against the 48-hour constitutional stipulated or allowed.

“I am in Abuja now to fight for his right as his lawyer,” Ojo said.

Confirming Ajudua’s release, he said, “In an alignment of forces, myself and Senator Ned Nwoko are here and he’s just been released on bail to us”.