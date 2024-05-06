First Lady Celebrates Pioneer Nigerian Female Graduate Of UK Military Academy ( Photos)

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Monday hosted the first female Nigerian graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, 2nd Lt Oluchukwu Owowoh.

It was reported in April that, at 24 years old, Owowoh joined 134 other Officer Cadets in London for the Sovereign’s Parade, marking the culmination of 44 weeks of rigorous training as part of Commissioning Course 232.

In a statement signed on Monday by the Senior Special Assistant to the First Lady on Media, Kukoyi Busola, Mrs Tinubu was said to have commended Owowoh for her outstanding performance and resilience throughout her training, describing her as a shining example for Nigerian youths.

The statement quoted the First Lady as saying, "Your determination and resilience are quite remarkable, and you are an inspiration to the youth of this country. As a woman, the first who has made a mark in a male-dominated field, I salute you.





"This is just the beginning. You are now a reference point for all Nigerian youths. If you remain focused and positive, you will reach your goal in life.”

The First Lady was also said to have requested the presence of the wife of the Vice President, the wife of the Speaker, wives of ministers, wives of Service Chiefs and members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to give a standing ovation to 2nd Lt. Owowoh.

The statement added that the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Maj. Gen. OJ Ochai, explained that "Owowoh was the best of the 200 selected cadets from the NDA."

He stated that she excelled in three areas, which were academics, military subjects, and physical fitness.





"She has since been assigned to the Nigerian Military Intelligence Unit on her return to the country," the statement added.



