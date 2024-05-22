FG Shifts Ground On Minimum Wage, Propose N54,000 , Labour Rejects Offer





Representatives of the Federal Government at the ongoing minimum wage negotiation meeting held on Tuesday proposed a minimum pay of N54,000 for Nigerian workers, a highly placed member of the organized labor said

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, hinted that the meeting would continue tomorrow at 4 p.m.

He added that labor is now waiting for Nigerian governors to endorse the figure or do otherwise before revealing its decision on the new amount proposed by the Federal Government.

“After so much dilly-dallying, the Federal Government side at today’s minimum wage negotiation meeting proposed N54,000. But because the representatives of the state governors do not have the mandate to endorse or reject whatever the Federal Government proposes, we will hear their decision before we respond.

“So by tomorrow at 4 p.m., when the meeting will sit again to continue the negotiations, we will hear their input and then reveal our position.

“We have also met with the Organized Private Sector (OPS) and discussed. Our intent is to have a hitch-free negotiation on their side.

We did this because we are poised to do everything possible to ensure that the negotiation is concluded and Nigerian workers have a new minimum wage by May 31.

“We are very serious about taking actions in the interest of protecting and promoting the welfare of Nigerian workers.

So on our part, we will do our best to ensure smooth negotiation. But any form of delay tactics on the government side will attract serious industrial action. So for now, we have not revealed a new figure, but tomorrow will tell.”

Recall that the NLC and TUC had on May Day proposed that the Federal Government should give a living wage of N615,000 to workers.

They also reiterated their readiness to commence a nationwide industrial action should the government fail to announce a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers by May 31.