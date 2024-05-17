FG, EFCC Vow To Tackle Fake News

The federal government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have vowed to fight fake news in Nigeria to a standstill.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and the Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, gave the assurance while officially commissioning the EFCC Radio, 97.3 FM, in Abuja.

Idris said the commission should be commended on its ardent and result-yielding war against economic and financial crimes, adding that no Nigerian today can ignore, deny or dismiss the impact of the EFCC.

He particularly praised the initiative of a Radio Station by the commission, explaining that it would be empowered to fight false narratives, fake news and jaundiced presentation of its works.

