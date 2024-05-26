Festus Keyamo To Present One Year Scorecard On Monday

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo will on Monday render his one year stewardship at the ongoing Ministerial briefing heralding the one year anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 

This was his post on the coming event 

" Fellow compatriots, I will be presenting my Ministerial Scorecard in the aviation sector to Nigerians by 12 noon on Monday, May 27, 2024, in commemoration of the 1st Anniversary of the Tinubu Administration. This is part of the on-going Ministerial Scorecard Series by Ministers in this administration."

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال