Festus Keyamo To Present One Year Scorecard On Monday

Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo will on Monday render his one year stewardship at the ongoing Ministerial briefing heralding the one year anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This was his post on the coming event

" Fellow compatriots, I will be presenting my Ministerial Scorecard in the aviation sector to Nigerians by 12 noon on Monday, May 27, 2024, in commemoration of the 1st Anniversary of the Tinubu Administration. This is part of the on-going Ministerial Scorecard Series by Ministers in this administration."