Family Of Bullied Student Slams N500m Suit On Lead British Intl Abuja School

The family of Ms. Namitra Bwala, a student of Lead British International School, Gwarinpa, Abuja, has instituted a civil suit against the school.

The institution of the suit follows the viral video released on the internet a few weeks ago where Ms Bwala was seen being bullied by her fellow students.

The family is also seeking the sum of N500 million, a public apology in two national dailies as general damages for failing in its obligation to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for their daughter.

The law suit which was filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, states that the school failed to prevent the assault, inform her parent immediately and carry out an investigation until the video became viral on social media while she was under the supervision of the school, amounts to Negligence.

They hope that the law suit will bring about drastic changes and adequate measures to prevent a re-occurrence of similar issues in the school.