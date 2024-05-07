Ex Abia Assembly Speaker Chinedum Orji Resigns From PDP

Former Speaker Of Abia State House Of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In a letter addressed to his ward Chairman on Monday, Orji thanked the party for giving him the platform to serve as the speaker.

“After careful consultation and personal decision, I have decided to exit the PDP, It’s time to move on with our lives” he said while announcing his resignation from the party.

Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji represented Umuahia Central State Constituency for two terms 2015 - 2023

He served as the 11th Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly from June 10, 2019 till June 10, 2023.

He was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly on the 10th of June, 2019 during the Inauguration of the 7th Abia State House of Assembly.