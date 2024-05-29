Erissco Tomatoes Imbroglio: Lady Loses Pregnancy, Remanded In Prison...Lawyer

Reports have it that Chiona Okoli the lady in ongoing case with Erissco Ltd owners of Erissco tomatoes has lost her unborn child

This was a post by her lawyer Barr Iniebehe Effiong on his social media platform

"I can confirm that Chioma Okoli suffered a miscarriage and lost her pregnancy. I made this disclosure to the Honourable Court during yesterday’s proceedings and it was reported by pressmen who were in the court.

Prior to yesterday, we decided to keep this information private and to only disclose it in the court. I am only stating this here due to the fact that the Court is already aware of it and many people are asking for confirmation.

The evidence of the miscarriage is before the Court, is not for the media.

I can also confirm that she was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday on a two count-charge of alleged “cyberstalking” to which she pleaded not guilty.

Chioma was remanded in Suleja Custodial Centre (Suleja prison) pending ruling on her bail application fixed for Friday, May 31, 2024.

Please those asking me questions about her case and her current condition should understand that there is a limit to what I can publicly say at this time.

History will vindicate the just "