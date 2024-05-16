Emirates To Resume Flights To Nigeria In Few Days ...Festus Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo SAN says Emirates Airline will resume flight operations any moment from now

The Minister stated this in this post he made on his verified social media

"Yesterday, I paid a working visit to the Ambassador of the UAE to Nigeria,

His Excellency, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi at the UAE Embassy in Abuja.

He handed me a correspondence from the Emirates Airline indicating a definite date of their resumption of flights to Nigeria.

That date will be formally announced by Emirates Airlines in a matter of days"



