Eight Suspected Internet Fraudsters In EFCC Custody In Uyo

byCKN NEWS -
Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday May 2, 2024 arrested eight suspected  internet fraudsters in an early morning sting operation at Osong Ama Extension in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

They were arrested following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet fraud.  

Items recovered from them include, seven laptops; 13 smart phones; two wrist watches and one router.

The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

